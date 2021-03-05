The Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil, offers lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Menu is subject to change due to availability of food items. Cost is $7.
The dining room is open, Monday thru Friday from 11:30 till 12:30. Takeout is still available for those who still don't feel comfortable coming in. (Call for takeout and we'll have it ready for pickup.) All ages welcome.
The following menu is for March 8-11
Monday: Baked potato, mild chili with mixed beans, California veggies, salad, dessert
Tuesday: Pork chops with mushroom gravy, brown rice, roasted carrots and onions, salad, dessert
Wednesday: Chile relleno casserole, pinto beans, stewed tomatoes, salad, dessert
Thursday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed red-skinned potatoes, California vegetables, salad, dessert
Friday: Dining room is closed on Fridays during the winter.
