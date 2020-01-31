The Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil, offers lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menu is subject to change due to availability of food items. Cost is $7 and includes beverage, salad, entrée, and dessert. Reservations are recommended at least a day in advance. To make your reservations, call 928-532-0656. Dine in or call for takeout and it will be ready for pick up. All ages welcome.
The following menu is
for Feb. 3-7:
• Monday: Chicken Cacciatore, brown rice, steamed spinach, soup and salad bar, dessert.
• Tuesday: Burgundy beef tips over noodles, cauliflower, soup and salad bar, dessert.
• Wednesday: Ham and white bean soup, cornbread, salad bar, dessert.
• Thursday: Yankee pot roast, oven fried potatoes, carrots and onions, soup and salad bar, dessert.
• Friday: Dining room closed for winter.
