The Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil, offers lunch Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menu is subject to change due to availability of food items. Cost is $7.
The dining room will be open in September, Monday thru Friday from 11:30 till 12:30. Takeout is still available for those who still don't feel comfortable coming in. (Call for takeout and we'll have it ready for pickup.) All ages welcome.
The following menu is for August 31 - September 4:
• Monday: Chicken parmesan, garlic bread, Italian veggies, salad, dessert.
• Tuesday: Spaghetti, Italian veggies, cooked spinach, greens salad, garlic bread, dessert.
• Wednesday: Chicken salad in pita, cucumber salad, dessert.
• Thursday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, bell peppers and onions, tomato slices, dessert.
• Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, peas and carrots, corn, salad, dessert.
