The Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil, offers lunch Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menu is subject to change due to availability of food items. Cost is $7.
Take out only thru the month of July (Call for takeout and we'll have it ready for pickup) all ages welcome.
The following menu is for July 27- July 31:
• Monday: Green chili enchiladas, pinto beans, Mexicali corn, salad, dessert.
• Tuesday: Skillet potatoes w/ham, scrambled eggs, stewed tomatoes, salad
dessert.
• Wednesday: Baked potato, chili w/mixed beans, broccoli, salad, dessert.
• Thursday: Yankee pot roast, oven fried potatoes, carrots, and onions, cole slaw, dessert
• Friday: Beef stroganoff, cauliflower, mixed vegetables, salad, dessert.
