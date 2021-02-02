On Feb. 3, 1959, American rock 'n' roll musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper J. P. Richardson were killed in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa. Songwriter Don McLean wrote a song in memory of that day. The name was "American Pie" but always referred to as “The Day The Music Died.”
In memory of one of those great rock 'n' roll stars of the past, the Show Low Senior Center will show a movie about the life of Buddy Holly.
Gary Busey plays Holly in this 1978 film. It was nominated for three Oscars.
Be prepared for great music and 12 original songs as we bring up old memories. You can even sing along!
Mask must be worn, and chairs will be set up at a safe distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.