The Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil, will host a Mardi Gras Lunch and Music Tuesday, Feb. 25. Mardi Gras is actually Fat Tuesday in french. It is sometimes called Pancake Tuesday. This is a traditional day of celebration before rich food were given up for Lent the next day on Ash Wednesday.
Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $7 and includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, cottage cheese and peaches and Mardi Gras cake. Featured will be New Orleans Dixieland JAZZ with Mountaintop Brass performing from 11:10-11:40 a.m.
Reserve your spot by calling 928-532-0656.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.