SHOW LOW, SPRINGERVILLE — This is a very important time to give blood to save lives. Blood drives will be held at two locations: 418 E. Main St. in Springerville -Aug. 18 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Show Low City Gym - Aug. 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Aug. 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Please call to make an appointment or to book online at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800- RED CROSS. You can also call Lt. Col Carol Schaubschlager, CAP of the Show Low Squadron 210, Commander at 661-805-1079 or email her at cschaubschlager@az210.org.
