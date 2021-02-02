The Show Low School District is holding Child Find from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Feb. 4 at Whipple Ranch Elementary at 1350 N. Central Ave.
The purpose of this event is to complete a general screening to locate preschool-aged children residing within the school district’s boundaries who possibly are developmentally delayed and may qualify for services.
Child find is an on-going process that continues throughout the school year.
For more information, call 928-537-6051 and ask for Domenique Garcia.
