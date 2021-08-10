VFW Post 9907 in Show Low has two scholarships available to White Mountain area students.
These scholarships programs were previously administered via classroom teachers. This year they have chosen a slightly different approach.
Patriot's Pen
The Patriot's Pen scholarship program is for students in grades 6 through 8.
Students are to write an essay between 300 and 400 words in length with the theme of How can I be a good American?
Voice of Democracy
The Voice of Democracy program is for students in grades 9 through 12. The student is asked to write and record an oral essay from 3 to 5 minutes in length with the theme of America: Where do we go from here?
Cash prizes are awarded for first, second, and third places in both programs. Entries must be received by October 31.
Interested students are asked to contact Anna Mae Stafford at 928-369-6596 for information and/or entry forms.
