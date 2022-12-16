Show Low's VFW Post 9907 will host a pancake breakfast with Santa Claus from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday at 381 N. Central Ave. in Show Low. Breakfast will consist of pancakes and sausage with beverages included for all. Santa Claus will be available to greet children and there will be crafts for the kids to complete and take home. The cost for each plate is $6.

