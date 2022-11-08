The Show Low Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9907 will host an event in recognition of Veterans Day starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the veteran's memorial at Show Low City Hall located at 180 N. Ninth St. Veterans Day is a federal holiday to honor military who were discharged under honorable conditions. The event is free and open to the public.

