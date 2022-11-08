The Show Low Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9907 will host an event in recognition of Veterans Day starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the veteran's memorial at Show Low City Hall located at 180 N. Ninth St. Veterans Day is a federal holiday to honor military who were discharged under honorable conditions. The event is free and open to the public.
Show Low VFW recognizes Veteran's Day
Jacob Hernandez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Details emerge of WML murder
- AC criminal cases update
- Judge, attorney clash in AC incest case
- AZ proving to be a battleground ahead of Nov. 8 elections
- Ed Muder, City Manager of Show Low of ten years, announces retirement
- US House candidate visits Show Low before Nov. 8 elections
- Christine Nelson
- NCSO, SLPD, STPD investigate reported homicide in Taylor
- Senator Mark Kelly discusses climate change with SL seniors
- Candidate previews and polling locations for Navajo and Apache County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Senator Mark Kelly discusses climate change with SL seniors (9)
- Letters (9)
- Richard King discusses his write-in candidacy for AZ LD6 (5)
- AZ proving to be a battleground ahead of Nov. 8 elections (5)
- Details emerge of WML murder (3)
- Pumping the Brakes on Growth (3)
- Gun Safety Saves Lives — and It Isn’t Controversial (3)
- Opinion: What’s Causing America’s Widespread Worsening? (3)
- Letters (3)
- Show Low Main Street continues mission to revitalize Show Low (2)
- Letters (2)
- Letters (2)
- INFLATION — POINT-COUNTERPOINT (2)
- Show Low Airline Reliability Near Perfect in October; Criticisms Lack Context (2)
- Inflationary Attitude Check for Democrats (2)
- What’s Causing America’s Widespread Worsening? (1)
- NCSO (1)
- Summer 2022 monsoon among the most powerful ever (1)
- Fight between friends leads to felony charges (1)
- Ed Muder, City Manager of Show Low of ten years, announces retirement (1)
- Preview (1)
- Tucson teacher faces trial after threatening Sen. Wendy Rogers (1)
- Judge, attorney clash in AC incest case (1)
- NCSO, SLPD, STPD investigate reported homicide in Taylor (1)
- Counterpoint: Focus on Policy, Not Politics This Election (1)
- One Simple ‘Trick’ to Improve the Economy (1)
- Just a Lil' News: October 21, 2022 (1)
- The Midnight Pony Express (1)
- Severe flu, RSV season predicted (1)
- Mule Deer Foundation partners with Arizona Game & Fish, Arizona Deer Association to focus on Kaibab Plateau (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.