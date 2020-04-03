In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the City of Show Low has decided to cancel the 2020 BBQ Throwdown competition, which was scheduled for May 2, 2020, at Frontier Field in Show Low. Staff will begin processing refunds for those who already registered, and those refunds can be expected in the next two to four weeks.
The city apologizes for the inconvenience but for the safety and health of our teams, judges, citizens, and staff, canceling the event is the best decision. We already look forward to the 2021 competition. For more information, call 928- 532-4140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.