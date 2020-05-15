SHOW LOW – The largest farmers’ market in the White Mountains opens Saturday, May 23, when Show Low Main Street’s Farmers’ Market & Art Walk celebrates its 11th season. The weekly market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through September 26, with extended hours on opening day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market continues to grow every year with new items and new vendors, although shoppers can expect to see many of their favorite products and vendors from previous years. Shoppers can choose from a wide variety of fresh produce, homemade and baked goods, hand-crafted items and specialty products from all over the Four Corners region.
This year’s market will include safety measures to protect vendors and customers from COVID-19. Shoppers will not be allowed to touch any items for sale, but vendors will handle and place the items in bags for their customers. Vendors will also wear face masks, and there will be several hand sanitizer stations available in the market area. Social distancing will also be encouraged.
Although the market is currently full with seasonal vendors, spaces often become available on a week-by-week basis. Interested vendors are invited to register for those spaces at www.showlowmainstreet.org/farmers-market-and-art-walk-registration. For more information about the market or vendor opportunities, contact Diana North at 928-532-2680 or dnorth@northstarbusinesscenter.com.
