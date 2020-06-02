SHOW LOW – Due to ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19, the City of Show Low made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s popular Fourth of July parade, wet zone and FreedomFest events. Summer weather conditions permitting, the City of Show Low will put on an enhanced fireworks show the evening of July 4.
The fireworks will be lit from their normal location north of Show Low High School and will be visible all around town. There will be no ground display of fireworks or pre-fireworks attractions, such as bands, kids’ zone, or vendors at the high school this year. Please use your best judgement when deciding on a location to watch the fireworks.
The fireworks show, which will last approximately 30 minutes, will begin promptly at 9 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Show Low TV (Sparklight cable channel 56 and 1056), the city’s Facebook page, ShowLowTV.com and on Show Low TV’s YouTube channel for those who would like to enjoy the fireworks show in their homes. We are also working with local radio stations to play patriotic music during the fireworks show for those who are watching from their vehicles.
We encourage the public to safely and responsibly celebrate Independence Day with loved ones and enjoy the fireworks show as we all work to limit the spread of COVID-19. For more information, call 928-532-4140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.