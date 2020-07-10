The Citizens for Quality Development are collecting signatures for a referendum to submit the recent rezoning of a 25.5 acre tract between Valerie Lane and Camp Tatiyee in Pinetop-Lakeside to the voters of Pinetop-Lakeside.
The Town Council rezoned this parcel as Recreational Vehicle Park zoning at their June 18 meeting.
This parcel was privately acquired in the past two years as part of a U.S. Forest Service Land Exchange. Registered voters who reside in the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside are eligible to sign the referendum petition.
Voters interested in signing the referendum may do a drive through signing from their vehicles at Camp Tatiyee from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the following dates: Saturday, July 11, Monday, July 13, and Tuesday, July 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.