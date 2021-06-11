Walking Down Ranch will host a silent and live benefit auction in The Orchard behind Charlie Clark’s Steakhouse at 1701 East White Mountain Boulevard in Pinetop from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 24. More than 200 high-quality, gently used, and collectible items will be on the auction block. The live auction by SBJ Auction house will start at 3 p.m.
Charlie Clark’s will have the grill and bar area at top speed for your eating and drinking enjoyment. Sock Hop and White Mountain Tribute tickets will be available for purchase and door prizes and giveaways will make the event fun for all.
Visit www.walkingdownranch.org or email walkingdownranchinc@gmail.com or call 602-689-8056 for more details.
