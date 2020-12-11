The Silver Creek Senior Center, 1658 S. Main St. in Snowflake, is now open for congregate dining from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Masks are required to enter until seated.
Hours for takeout are same as congregate dining. Lunch is $5.50 for over 60 years of age or $6 under 60, donations are encouraged.
The following menu is for Dec. 14-18
• Monday: Chicken divan with broccoli, sweet potatoes, brown rice, tropical fruit
• Tuesday: Pepper Steak, mashed potatoes with country gravy, seasoned carrots, WG roll, pears in Jello
• Wednesday: Navajo taco, pinto beans, shredded romaine, tomatoes, Mexicali corn with red peppers, apricots
• Thursday: Ham, scalloped potatoes, yams, green beans, WG roll, fruit pie
• Friday: Baked fish, peas and carrots, oven fries, WG roll, Mandarin oranges
