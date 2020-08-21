The Silver Creek Senior Center, 1658 S. Main St. in Snowflake is now open for congregate dining from 11:30-1:00. Masks are required to enter until seated.
Still offering take out meals Mon. through Fri. from 12 - 1:30 p.m. Lunch is $5.50 for over 60 years of age or $6 under 60, donations are encouraged.
Knock at the door upon arrival and someone will help you.
The following menu is for August 31 - September 4:
• Monday: Roast beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, WW bread, fruit cocktail.
• Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs w/bell peppers and onions. tomato slices, apricots
• Wednesday: Chicken salad or tuna salad on whole grain bread, romaine lettuce and tomatoes, cucumber slices, grapes, lemon bar.
• Thursday: Spaghetti, Italian blend veggies, green salad HDM: broccoli, WG
garlic bread, pineapple.
• Chicken soft tacos, w/lettuce, tomatoes, onions & cheese, refried beans, carrot raisin salad, strawberry shortcake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.