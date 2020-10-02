The Silver Creek Senior Center, 1658 South Main Street in Snowflake is now open for congregate dining from 11:30-1:00. Masks are required to enter until seated.
Hours for takeout are same as congregate dining. Lunch is $5.50 for over 60 years of age or $6 under 60, donations are encouraged.
The following menu is for October 5 - October 9:
• Monday: Spaghetti, Italian blend vegetables, cooked spinach, WG garlic bread, pineapple
• Tuesday: Baked fish, oven fries, peas and carrots, broccoli, WG roll, peaches, cookie,
• Wednesday: Grilled cheese and tomato soup, steamed cauliflower, broccoli, pears.
• Thursday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes w/country gravy, mixed vegetables, WG roll, applesauce, root beer floats!
• Friday: Chicken fajita, flour tortillas, peppers and onions, black beans and corn salad, tropical salad.
