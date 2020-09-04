The Silver Creek Senior Center, 1658 S. Main St. in Snowflake is now open for congregate dining from 11:30-1:00. Masks are required to enter until seated.
Hours for takeout are same as congregate dining. Lunch is $5.50 for over 60 years of age or $6 under 60, donations are encouraged.
The following menu is for September 7 - September 11:
• Monday: Ham and cheese slider, broccoli, mixed vegetables, apple cobbler
• Tuesday: Orange chicken, Oriental vegetables, brown rice, cooked cabbage, Mandarin oranges, fortune cookie.
• Wednesday: Cheeseburger on WG bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, oven fries, peas and carrots, fruit ambrosia.
• Thursday: Pork roast, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans, WG roll, pears.
• Friday: Chicken parmesan, squash medley, seasoned carrots, garlic bread, fruit salad.
