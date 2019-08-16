The Silver Creek Senior Center, 1658 S. Main St. in Snowflake offers lunch. Cost is $5 for over 60 years of age or $5.50 under 60. Soup and salad bar only is $3.
Lunch is served from 12-1 p.m. All meals come with beverage, dessert, salad bar and soup.
The thrift store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call 928-536-2222.
The following menu
is for Aug. 19-23:
• Monday: Chili cheese dogs, cole slaw with pineapple, chips, pudding.
• Tuesday: Pulled pork sandwich, potato wedges, Chuck wagon blend, mandarin oranges, hot fudge sundae.
• Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, pasta, Italian vegetables, garlic toast, peaches.
• Thursday: BBQ chicken, baked beans, carrot-raisin salad, whole grain roll, melon.
• Friday: Bratwurst with bun, sauerkraut, potato salad, green beans, apples.
