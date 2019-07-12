The Silver Creek Senior Center, 1658 S. Main St. in Snowflake offers lunch. Cost is $5 for over 60 years of age or $5.50 under 60. Soup and salad bar only is $3.
Lunch is served from 12-1 p.m. All meals come with beverage, dessert, salad bar and soup.
The thrift store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call 928-536-2222.
The following menu
is for July 15-19:
• Monday: Mediterranean chicken with tomatoes/zucchini with pasta, garlic bread, fresh fruit.
• Tuesday: Baked fish, potato wedges, glazed carrots, roll, root beer float.
• Wednesday: BBQ chicken, roasted vegetables, corn pudding, roll, peaches with Jello.
• Thursday: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, whole grain roll.
• Friday: Navajo tacos, pinto beans, shredded lettuce, SW vegetables, fruit cocktail.
