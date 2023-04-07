Target Tamers build firearm skills for women shooters How’s this for a ladies day out? A day of shooting at a gun range and a nice lunch afterward. The all-ladies noncompetitive shooting group, Target Tamers, meets monthly on the first and third Mondays at Second Knoll Target Range just east of Show Low.
