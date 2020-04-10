The Silver Creek Senior Center, 1658 S. Main St. in Snowflake is offering take out meals Monday through Friday from 12- 1:30 p.m. Lunch is $5.50 for over 60 years of age or $6 under 60, donations are encouraged.
Knock at the door upon arrival and someone will help you.
The following menu
is for April 13 - April 17:
• Monday: Hungarian goulash, egg noodles, Santa Barbara blend, spinach salad, wg roll, pears & cookie.
• Tuesday: Chicken parmesan, squash medley, seasoned carrots, garlic bread, fruit salad.
• Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, cauliflower, cooked kale, ww roll, peach cobbler.
• Thursday: Pork roast, mashed potatoes & gravy, mixed vegetables, ww bread, fruit ambrosia.
• Friday: Taco salad/grn beef, shredded lettuce w/cheese & tomatoes, Mexican corn w/red peppers, peaches.
