The Silver Creek Senior Center, 1658 South Main Street in Snowflake is now open for congregate dining from 11:30-1:00. Masks are required to enter until seated.
Hours for takeout are same as congregate dining. Lunch is $5.50 for over 60 years of age or $6 under 60, donations are encouraged.
The following menu is for October 12 - October 16:
• Monday: White beans and ham, cooked spinach, corn on the cob, corn bread, peach cobbler.
• Tuesday: BBQ meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, WW roll, fruit cocktail.
• Wednesday: Green chili burrito, refried beans, Mexicali corn, cucumbers and diced tomato, tropical fruit w/cantaloupe.
• Thursday: Pork roast, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, WW roll, baked apples.
• Friday: Hamburger gravy over mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, WG roll, fruit.
