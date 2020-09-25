The Silver Creek Senior Center, 1658 South Main Street in Snowflake is now open for congregate dining from 11:30-1:00. Masks are required to enter until seated.
Hours for takeout are same as congregate dining. Lunch is $5.50 for over 60 years of age or $6 under 60, donations are encouraged.
The following menu is for September 28 - October 2:
• Monday: Taco salad, black beans, Spanish rice, lettuce and tomatoes, Pico de Gallo, pineapple.
• Tuesday: Chile rellano casserole, pinto beans, tomato salsa, tortilla, cantalope
• Wednesday: Chicken fettuccine, broccoli, cooked carrots, fruit, ice cream.
• Thursday: Beef broccoli w/stir fry vegetables, brown rice, green salad *Alternative choice: Cucumber tomato salad, Mandarin orange, fortune cookies.
• Friday: Bratwurst on bun, sauerkraut, roasted potatoes, seasoned carrots, apple slices, cake.
