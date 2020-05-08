The Silver Creek Senior Center, 1658 S. Main St. in Snowflake is offering take out meals Monday through Friday from 12- 1:30 p.m. Lunch is $5.50 for over 60 years of age or $6 under 60, donations are encouraged.
Knock at the door upon arrival and someone will help you.
The following menu
is for May 11 - May 15:
• Monday: Tuna or chicken salad sandwich, chips, cole slaw, fruit.
• Tuesday: BBQ meat loaf, mashed potatoes, peas & caroots, rolls, peaches.
• Wednesday: Tomato soup, ham & cheese sandwich buns, chips & fruit.
• Thursday: Chicken teriyaki over brown rice, oriental vegetables, spinach, mandarin oranges, almond cookies.
• Friday: Swedish meatballs, noodles, CA blend veg., wg roll, fruit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.