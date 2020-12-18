The Silver Creek Senior Center, 1658 S. Main St. in Snowflake, is now open for congregate dining from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Masks are required to enter until seated.
Hours for takeout are same as congregate dining. Lunch is $5.50 for over 60 years of age or $6 under 60, donations are encouraged.
The following menu is for Dec. 21-24
• Monday: Chicken enchiladas, pinto beans, sautéed green and red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, pears
• Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, brown rice, California blend vegetables, kale salad, peaches and cream
• Wednesday: Cheese ravioli, broccoli, acorn squash, garlic bread, applesauce, cake
• Thursday: Turkey melt on WG bread, oven fries, mixed vegetables, peaches, brownie
• Friday: Closed for Christmas
