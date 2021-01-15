The Silver Creek Senior Center, 1658 S. Main St. in Snowflake, is now open only for takeout meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is $5.50 for over 60 years of age or $6 under 60, and donations are encouraged.
The following menu is for Jan. 18-22
Monday: Garlic-herb chicken, WG roll, mashed sweet potato, peas, fruit cocktail, brownie
Tuesday: Cook's choice
Wednesday: Green chile pork burrito, pinto beans, Mexicali corn, romaine and diced tomatoes, fruit cocktail
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, carrots, corn, peas, green beans, WG roll, ice cream, birthday cake
Friday: Chicken tacos, romaine and tomatoes, black beans and corn, apricots
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.