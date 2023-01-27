Drunk driver Dike gets 11.5 years for fatal crash PHOENIX — Hannah Dike, who killed a young father and Navy veteran in a drunk driving crash on Feb. 10, 2021, learned her sentence earlier this week in the Maricopa County Superior Court. She will spend the next 11.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections, with credit for 44 days that…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.