The Silver Creek Senior Center, 1658 S. Main St. in Snowflake offers lunch. Lunch is $5.50 for over 60 years of age or $6 under 60 or $50 for 10 meal punch card ticket. Soup and salad bar only is $3, and now a soup and salad meal card with 10 punches can be purchased for $30.
Lunch is served from 12-1 p.m. All meals come with beverage, dessert, salad bar and soup.
The thrift store is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center is open from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call 928-536-2222.
The following menu
is for March 23-27:
• Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, pasta, Italian vegetables, peaches.
• Tuesday: Shepherd's Pie with peas, carrots and mashed potatoes, whole grain biscuit, citrus salad.
• Wednesday: BBQ pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, pineapple coleslaw, ice cream float.
• Thursday: Liver and onions or meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole grain roll, pineapple upside cake.
• Friday: Baked fish, potato wedges, coleslaw, tropical fruit, whole grain roll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.