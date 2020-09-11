The Silver Creek Senior Center, 1658 S. Main St. in Snowflake is now open for congregate dining from 11:30-1:00. Masks are required to enter until seated.
Hours for takeout are same as congregate dining. Lunch is $5.50 for over 60 years of age or $6 under 60, donations are encouraged.
The following menu is for September 14 - September 18:
• Monday: Tuna sandwich on WG bread, chips, carrot and celery sticks, corn and black bean salad, mandarin oranges.
• Tuesday: Fiesta lime chicken, Alternative choice: stewed tomatoes, zucchini, WW tortilla, grapes.
• Wednesday: Navajo taco, refried beans, shredded romaine, tomatoes, Mexicali corn w/red peppers, apricots
• Thursday: Rotisserie chicken, mashed potatoes w/gravy, mashed butternut squash, WG roll, tropical fruit, cookie.
• Friday: Turkey melt on WG bread, oven fries, mixed vegetables, peaches, brownie.
