The Silver Creek Senior Center, 1658 S. Main St. in Snowflake offers lunch. Lunch is $5.50 for over 60 years of age or $6 under 60 or $50 for 10 meal punch card ticket. Soup and salad bar only is $3, and now a soup and salad meal card with 10 punches can be purchased for $30.
Lunch is served from 12-1 p.m. All meals come with beverage, dessert, salad bar and soup.
The thrift store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call 928-536-2222.
The following menu
is for Jan. 13-17:
• Monday: Burgundy beef, rice pilaf, green beans, French bread, peaches.
• Tuesday: Chicken casserole, peas and carrots, whole grain roll, pineapple.
• Wednesday: Chili dogs, coleslaw with pineapple, chips, pudding.
• Thursday: Beef stew with carrots and potatoes, whole grain roll, green beans.
• Friday: Baked fish, wild rice, Italian vegetables, three-bean salad, fresh orange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.