The Silver Creek Senior Center, 1658 S. Main St. in Snowflake is offering take out meals Monday through Friday from 12 - 1:30 p.m. Lunch is $5.50 for over 60 years of age or $6 under 60, donations are encouraged.
Knock at the door upon arrival and someone will help you.
The following menu is for August 10 - August 14:
• Monday: Chicken pot pie w/mixed vegetables, green salad, berries and brownies.
• Tuesday: Pulled pork sandwich on WG bun, broccoli slaw w/carrots and pears with jello.
• Wednesday: Food bank spaghetti with sauce, Italian vegetables, WG garlic bread and watermelon.
• Thursday: BBQ chicken, baked beans, cooked spinach, WG roll and pears.
• Friday: 60+ boxes, 50's style Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, zucchini, WG roll and fruit.
