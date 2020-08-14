The Silver Creek Senior Center, 1658 S. Main St. in Snowflake is now open for congregate dining from 11:30-1:00. Masks are required to enter until seated.
Still offering take out meals Mon. through Fri. from 12 - 1:30 p.m. Lunch is $5.50 for over 60 years of age or $6 under 60, donations are encouraged.
Knock at the door upon arrival and someone will help you.
The following menu is for August 17 - August 21:
• Monday: Chef’s Choice: apricots.
• Tuesday: Rosemary chicken, roasted red potatoes, w/red peppers, green beans, corn bead, fruit.
• Wednesday: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, applesauce, cookie.
• Thursday: Chef’s salad w/ham, turkey, tomatoes, eggs and cheese, upside down cake
• Friday: Chicken tacos, pinto beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, salsa, fruit.
