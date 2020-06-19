The Silver Creek Senior Center, 1658 S. Main St. in Snowflake is offering take out meals Monday through Friday from 12 - 1:30 p.m. Lunch is $5.50 for over 60 years of age or $6 under 60, donations are encouraged.
Knock at the door upon arrival and someone will help you.
The following menu is for June 22 - June 26:
• Monday: Navajo Taco, pinto beans, shredded romaine, tomatoes, Mexicali corn w/red peppers, fruit.
• Tuesday:Bratwurst on a WG bun, oven fries, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, berry cobbler.
• Wednesday: El Pollo Loco chicken with tomato, corn/peppers, pinto beans, green salad, WW tortilla, grapes.
• Thursday: Liver & onions or meat loaf, green beans, mashed potatoes & gravy, WG roll, birthday cake & ice cream.
• Friday: Chicken divan w/broccoli, cooked carrots, brown rice, fruit.
