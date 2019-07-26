The Silver Creek Senior Center, 1658 S. Main St. in Snowflake offers lunch. Cost is $5 for over 60 years of age or $5.50 under 60. Soup and salad bar only is $3.
Lunch is served from 12-1 p.m. All meals come with beverage, dessert, salad bar and soup.
The thrift store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call 928-536-2222.
The following menu
is for July 29-31:
• Monday: Baked potato bar with broccoli/cheese, chili, cornbread, applesauce.
• Tuesday: Oven fried chicken, macaroni salad, green beans, whole grain biscuit, upside-down fruit cocktail cake.
• Wednesday: Tuna fish or chicken stuffed tomato, carrot-raisin salad, cornbread pudding.
• Thursday: Crab salad on Romaine lettuce, crackers, cucumber-tomato salad, pudding.
• Friday: Mac and cheese with ham, broccoli and carrots, whole grain roll, peaches.
