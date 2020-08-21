The Silver Creek Senior Center, 1658 S. Main St. in Snowflake is now open for congregate dining from 11:30-1:00. Masks are required to enter until seated.
Still offering take out meals Mon. through Fri. from 12 - 1:30 p.m. Lunch is $5.50 for over 60 years of age or $6 under 60, donations are encouraged.
Knock at the door upon arrival and someone will help you.
The following menu is for August 24 - August 28:
• Monday: Hamburger w/cheese, WG bun, cucumber & tomato salad, oven wedge fries, carrot sticks, mandarin oranges.
• Tuesday: Fish, rice pilaf, peas & carrots, peaches & cream, WG roll.
• Wednesday: Pork roast & gravy, stuffing, cooked carrots, green beans, WG roll, strawberry shortcake.
• Thursday: Liver & onions or meat loaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, WG roll, fruit. Birthday Cake/Ice Cream.
• Friday: Crab salad over romaine lettuce, WG crackers, cucumber slices and cherry tomatoes, grapes, pudding.
