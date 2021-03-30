The Silver Creek Senior Center will be open for in-person lunches starting April 12, announced Brenda J. Mays, manager of the center.
The facility is at 1658 S. Main St. in Snowflake behind Northland Pioneer College.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The thrift store hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 928-536-2222.
