WASHINGTON — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema applauded the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decision to award $1,099,000 in grant funding to White Mountain Regional Medical Center for the replacement of a MRI unit at the hospital, helping improve medical services for Springerville, Arizona and Apache County.
“This funding will help White Mountain Regional Medical Center continue to provide critical medical services to Apache County, increasing access to health care for all Arizonans,” said Sinema.
The USDA awarded grants from the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program and the Economic Impact Initiative Grant program totaling $1,099,000 to White Mountain Regional Medical Center to replace an older MRI unit with a new unit.
White Mountain Regional Medical Center is a 21-bed critical access hospital.
