SHOW LOW — The staff of Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema will host mobile office hours from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th Street.
Sinema’s Arizona office operates with a full team of experienced caseworkers trained to help Arizonans on issues relating to federal agencies that include the Department of Veterans Affairs, Social Security, Medicare, small business concerns, student loans, military benefits, IRS and tax issues, and passport and visa inquiries. Sinema’s Arizona caseworkers can be reached at 602-598-7327.
