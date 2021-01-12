Show Low Public Library is excited to announce the addition of 24 library lockers that are available to access library materials at any time.
These lockers are located in the east side breezeway and can be used to access library materials whenever the library is closed or if library patrons are not comfortable visiting the library in person at this time.
If you would like to use this new service, contact the library with your list of materials. Library staff will check them out to you and place them into an assigned locker. You will be given the combination in order to unlock the locker and pick up the materials.
Large items such as our telescopes, kitchen items, etc., are not available to be placed in the lockers.
For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070.
