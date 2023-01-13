The Show Low Library Friends help to support the Show Low Public Library located at 181 N. Ninth Street. The used bookstore is maintained by volunteers and all funds received benefit the library's improvement in service to the community. Throughout January, the bookstore will offer an excellent selection of used fantasy and science-fiction hardback and paperback books for sale. Please, continue to donate any used books that are in good condition to augment our inventory. All proceeds benefit the library.
SL Library book sale extends into the New Year
Tags
Jacob Hernandez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Alleged kidnap victim dies
- Noah Brady
- Show Low Police log
- Three arrested on child sex charges
- Concho 9 year old dies in DCS home
- Arizona Freedom Caucus plans to sue Hobbs over executive order protecting LGBTQ employees
- Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election
- NCSO activity
- Corina Baldonado
- New healtchare clinic comes to Taylor
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Select Panel Wastes $4 Million (8)
- Letters (6)
- Letters (6)
- Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election (6)
- Reagan (5)
- Stop the Growth of Everything but Christmas Cheer (5)
- Pinetop resident claims "abuse" by local assistance program (4)
- Letters (4)
- U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker (3)
- “Soylent Green” in Action in Canada! (2)
- Books, lunacy, other pastimes (2)
- In 2022, SCOTUS Righted a Grave Wrong (2)
- Accurate Coverage of the Mexican Wolf Recovery (2)
- In 2023, Expect the Unexpected (1)
- William Milam (1)
- Show Low Police log (1)
- Letters (1)
- WML children receives their Christmas presents early (1)
- NC jail (1)
- Concho 9 year old dies in DCS home (1)
- Alleged kidnap victim dies (1)
- Letters (1)
- "Hashtag Blessed" serves as family holiday film for all White Mountain residents (1)
- Christmas in The Military (1)
- "Christmas on Evergreen Drive" serves as tribute (1)
- Heber convict in trouble again (1)
- Letters (1)
- Reagan (1)
- U.S. House paralyzed following second day of GOP failure to elect a speaker (1)
- Three years on, COVID-19 no longer grabs headlines, still poses a threat (1)
- Roff (1)
- Joe Guzzardi (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.