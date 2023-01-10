The Show Low Library Friends help to support the Show Low Public Library located at 181 N. Ninth Street. The used bookstore is maintained by volunteers and all funds received benefit the library's improvement in service to the community. Throughout January, the bookstore will offer an excellent selection of used fantasy and science-fiction hardback and paperback books for sale. Please, continue to donate any used books that are in good condition to augment our inventory. All proceeds benefit the library.

