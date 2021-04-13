Gardening season in the White Mountains is starting, and the Show Low Public Library has used books to help with planting and gardening ideas. The Show Low Library friends have used books available at regular prices of $1 for hardback and 50 cents for paperbacks.
Also, cookbooks are on sale for 50 cents for hardbacks and 25 cents for paperbacks. Visit the used books room at the Show Low Public Library.
