Take time from yourself and join us for a fun and easy craft program with a different project each month. This month, let Mom know just how special she is with the faux bookstack project. We'll supply materials, you supply the creativity. For more information , call (929) 532-4040. Space is limited so registration is required. No cost for ages 18 and older.
SL Library Mother's Day Fuax Bookstack
rt lynch
