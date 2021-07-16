The Show Low Public Library expansion project was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of the city of Show Low, Rural and Activations and Innovation Network, Show Low Library Friends, Arizona@Work, and the Arizona State Library.
“This project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.” – Arizona State Library
The Youth Center expansion is meant to be a safe and creative space for youth to gather, share ideas, seek career guidance, and hang out. The area is filled with young adult books, a TV, desks, and couches, making this new space perfect for our youth’s needs! Arizona@Work’s partnership with the Show Low Public Library means that Arizona@Work will have a staff member in the center 3 to 4 days a week to assist youth patrons with GED counseling, career planning, life counseling, and job searches.
The new addition features; a sewing machine, a Cricut cutter, 3D printer, digitizing equipment, jewelry-making supplies and tools, a T-shirt press, a quilting/embroidery machine, and a quilting frame.
Please join us on July 23, at 10:00 a.m. for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and unveiling of these two new spaces.
