Show Low High School will be honoring Coach Bill Morgan and the 1999 State 3A Football team Friday, Sept. 13, at half time around 8 p.m. (20 year reunion). Players and families from 94-99 will meet at the Cougar Den at 4 p.m. for a BBQ. At half time, the 1999 State football team; coaches/players “first ever Show Low Cougar Day Proclamation” will be recognized. Please stop by and say “hello.”
For more information, call 928-892-2278 or 602-717-4282.
