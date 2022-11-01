The Show Low Library friends are offering used books for sale at Show Low Public Library located at 181 N. Ninth Street. The used bookstore is maintained by volunteers and all funds received benefit the library's improvement in service to the community. With the holiday season on its way, a large variety of cookbooks, including some on healthy eating and specialized recipes, are on sale through Nov. 30. Each cookbook is priced at $1.
SLPL book sale through Nov. 30
Jacob Hernandez
