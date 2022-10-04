The Show Low Library friends are offering used books for sale at Show Low Public Library located at 181 N. Ninth Street. The used book store is maintained by volunteers and all funds received benefit the library's improvement in service to the community. A great assortment of used books is available on well-organized shelves by category, including hardcover books for $1, paperback books for 50 cents and children's books for 25 cents. A sale lasting through Oct. 31 includes books on a variety of subjects such as geology, forestry, architecture, care repair, classic fiction and more.
SLPL book sale through Oct. 31
Jacob Hernandez
